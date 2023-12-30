Watch Now
Pictures released of camping gear missing foreign exchange student may be using

Riverdale police
Posted at 4:54 PM, Dec 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-30 18:54:04-05

RIVERDALE, Utah — The Riverdale Police Department released new details Saturday about a 17-year-old foreign exchange student from China who lives in Riverdale and has been missing.

The search for Kai Zhuang has been ongoing since Thursday. That’s when police received a report about a kidnapping from the high school where Zhuang attended. Employees at the school said Zhuang’s parents had received a photograph of their son indicating he had been abducted and a ransom was requested.

Saturday Riverdale Police issued a news release with pictures of camping gear Zhuang may be using and said that it’s possible he is camping somewhere along the Wasatch Front.

The release says camping gear Zhuang had recently purchased cannot be accounted for and that Zhuang may be utilizing it.

There is concern for Zhuang’s welfare due to the extreme cold conditions. Police ask that people check local wooded areas and camping spots if possible.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kai Zhuang, you’re asked to contact the Riverdale Police Department (801-394-6616) or Weber Dispatch (801-395-8221).

