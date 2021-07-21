Pie and Beer Day 2021: What's happening

SALT LAKE CITY — Pie and Beer Day is back this year.
The annual celebration on July 24 is a counter-movement to Pioneer Day.
The epicenter of activity is usually at downtown's Beer Bar, but the management decided to cancel this year's events again due to COVID numbers climbing.
Despite the pandemic, other venues are pressing forward with festivities. Although some are scaled-down compared to past years.
Here's what's happening:
Club Area 51 - Pie N Beer Days two day event
Cory Mon - Pie & Beer Day Fest
Epic Brewing - Pie and Beer Day celebration
Fisher Brewing - Pie and Beer Day
The Monarch - Beehive Bash
Ogden Bicycle Collective - Pie & Beer Day
Uinta Brewing - Pie & Beer Day Eve Backyard BBQ Concert Series
Urban Lounge - Pie & Beer Day Backyard Show
Information from: Gastronomic SLC