Pie and Beer Day 2021: What's happening

SALT LAKE CITY — Pie and Beer Day is back this year.

The annual celebration on July 24 is a counter-movement to Pioneer Day.

The epicenter of activity is usually at downtown's Beer Bar, but the management decided to cancel this year's events again due to COVID numbers climbing.

Despite the pandemic, other venues are pressing forward with festivities. Although some are scaled-down compared to past years.

Here's what's happening:

Club Area 51 - Pie N Beer Days two day event

Cory Mon - Pie & Beer Day Fest

Epic Brewing - Pie and Beer Day celebration

Fisher Brewing - Pie and Beer Day

The Monarch - Beehive Bash

Ogden Bicycle Collective - Pie & Beer Day

Uinta Brewing - Pie & Beer Day Eve Backyard BBQ Concert Series

Urban Lounge - Pie & Beer Day Backyard Show

Information from: Gastronomic SLC