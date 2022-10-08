Pig farm defendants found not guilty

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Animal activists accused of breaking into a factory farm back in 2018 near Milford, Utah and stealing two pigs have been found not guilty in an unanimous jury decision.

Judge Jeffrey Wilcox announced the unanimous decision to acquit animal rights activists Paul Darwin Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung on charges of felony burglary and theft.

Picklesimer and Hsiung are part of an animal welfare organization "Direct Action Everywhere."

Picklesimer told FOX 13 in 2018 that they took the pigs and posted video of the factory to "show what's happening there in the hopes it resonates with people."

Taken were piglets from the largest pig farm in the nation, owned by Smithfield Foods, a subsidiary of China’s WH Group.

Each defendant faced up to five years in prison if convicted.

Hsiung, a former Northwestern Law University visiting professor, represented himself at the trial, asking in his closing remarks to the jury to "acquit us as a matter of conscience. There's a big difference between stealing and rescue."

The pig rescue occurred during a Direct Action Everywhere investigation into the use of gestation grates by Smithfield.

Video of the rescue was previously barred because it might arouse "horror" in the jury, an action the activists claimed violated their constitutional rights.