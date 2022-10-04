Trial begins for animal activists accused of stealing 2 piglets from Utah factory farm

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Monday marked the first day of trial for two animal welfare activists accused of stealing piglets from a Utah farm.

The two men are part of the group Direct Action Everywhere and say the two animals were injured and living in “horrific conditions.”

Jury selection took over 12 hours on Monday, with dozens of protesters outside the Washington County courthouse demonstrating in support of Wayne Hsiung and Paul Picklesimer

Direct Action Everywhere documented what they call a “rescue” and “infiltration” on video and in pictures. The alleged break-in happened in 2017 at the Circle Four Farms — a pig factory farm run by Smithfield Foods in Milford.

The group hoped to use the videos and pictures as part of their defense to show motive, but a judge ordered only still photos, saying the video was too graphic for a jury.

“I view it honestly as the same way if there was a dog trapped in a hot car about to die,” said Jeremy Beckham, executive director of the Utah Animal Rights Coalition. “I would smash the window to save that dog’s life even though that’s technically breaking somebody’s property.”

Beckham told FOX 13 News that the two piglets were taken to a vet and are now alive at an animal sanctuary.

“They did a non-violent action and they saved the lives of two piglets who would have been discarded by the industry anyway,” he said. “For them to drag this out for over five years in what the state even admits is only $80 worth of property I think really shows the abuse of corporate power at play here.”

The break-in at the farm took place in Beaver County, but the trial was moved to Washington County due to alleged threats of violence against activists from law enforcement.

Most of Circle Four Farms has since shut down and was at one point the county’s largest employer.

FOX 13 News reached out to the Beaver County Attorney and the Utah Attorney General’s Office, but prosecutors were unavailable to comment due to the long day in court.

Smithfield Foods said they’re withholding comment for now and “will let the legal process run its course.”