Pigs on the loose cause I-15 back-up near Sunset

SUNSET, Utah — Parts of Interstate 15 near Sunset turned into a mini-farm Friday after pigs fell from a trailer and had to be wrangled up by law enforcement.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a truck hauling a trailer southbound on I-15 lost 10 pigs going down the freeway at mile marker 336. Not knowing what had happened, the truck driver kept going, leaving the pigs on the highway.

UHP troopers arrived and were able to gather most of the pigs, while one remains on the loose. Unfortunately, two or three of the pigs did not survive the fall from the truck.

Traffic was backed up in the southbound lands until the troopers were able to clear the area of livestock.