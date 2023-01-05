Pilot killed in plane crash in remote area of Washington County

WASHINGTON CO., Utah — A pilot was killed after their plane crashed in a remote area of Washington County on Wednesday, official said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office received a report Wednesday evening that the pilot of the small-engine aircraft did not arrive at their scheduled destination after departing St. George earlier in the afternoon.

The last known GPS location placed the aircraft in an area north of New Harmony near the Washington County border with Iron County.

Search crews from both counties were unable to locate a crash site on Wednesday evening, but discovered the plane on a return to the area on Thursday morning.

The pilot's body was recovered at the site, but their identity has yet to be released.