Pilot, passenger only mildly injured after small plane crashes into Spanish Fork Airport hangar

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Two people were on board a small plane when it crashed into the roof of a hangar at the Spanish Fork Airport, but they were able to walk away practically unscathed.

The Spanish Fork Police Department said the crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

The pilot and passenger were both able to get out of the wreckage and come down from the roof on their own. They were treated for "minor scrapes" at the scene, then released in good condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash and determine the official cause. However, police said the witness who called 911 said the aircraft clipped the roof of the hangar just south of the runway before crash-landing.