Pilot, passenger survive small plane crash in Cache Valley

RICHMOND, Utah — A pilot was flying a small airplane Monday evening when he clipped a power pole and went down.

According to the Cache County Sheriff's Office, the man was flying a Kitfox aircraft around 6 p.m. when the accident happened.

The plane went down near 11500 North and 2000 East in Richmond, landing nose-down in a bush.

After the crash — which both the pilot and his passenger walked away from without serious injuries — the pilot told police he planned to land in a field and was flying over it to make sure it was clear. That's when a wing hit a power pole, causing the plane to crash.

The sheriff's office is working with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board to coordinate the investigation of the incident.

Rocky Mountain Power was notified so the pole could be fixed.