Pink ribbons and prayer: Community comes together for missing Snow College student

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Snow College Police gave an update on their search for 19-year-old Madelyn "Maddie" Allen Friday afternoon.

Police released a statement saying evidence suggests Allen has left the Ephraim area, even though she doesn't have a driver's license or a car.

A group of Allen’s friends gathered Friday at Davis High School, where she graduated from earlier this year.

Allen's next-door neighbor, Annee Steck, was one of those friends who returned to their high school to sing and pray for her.

“Maddie is just, like, the sweetest person," said Steck.

READ: Family of missing Snow College student speaks out, desperate to find daughter

Before Steck and Allen went off to separate colleges, the two lived next door to each other and were a part of the Davis High School theater club.

"She made such an impact and she’s just amazing," said Steck.

Students who graduated with Allen gathered back at their high school to pray for her and sing some of her favorite songs — Allen's parents requested they sing "Peace in Christ."

"We did a fast today, so we skipped a few meals just to send out good vibes into the universe to hopefully have her come back to us," said Steck.

Annee Steck's mother, Laralee, along with countless neighbors, tied pink ribbons across their community.

Pink is Allen's favorite color.

“I hope they think of Maddie and keep a prayer in their heart family as well," said Laralee. "It’s just a visual reminder — you know, we can slip back into our daily life, but the Allens are just stuck right now.”

All efforts are motivated by love for Allen and her family.

“I just want Maddie to know we love her and we really, really miss her," said Steck. "We just want her to come home.”

Police said Allen's current mental state has heightened their concern and urgency to find her.

Anyone with information or tips on Allen's whereabouts should call Sanpete County Dispatch at 435-835-2345.