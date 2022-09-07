Plane crashes into West Jordan soccer fields; no injuries reported

WEST JORDAN, Utah — No one was injured after a small plane crashed into a West Jordan soccer field on Thursday afternoon.

The plane came down just south of South Valley Regional Airport, crash landing in the West Jordan Soccer Complex. A photo of the single-engine plane showed it coming to a stop just before a tree next to a walkway.

West Jordan Fire Department officials said a gust of wind forced the plane down, but offered no other information.

It's not known how many people were on board the plane when it came down.

