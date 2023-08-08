Plane running out of fuel lands on I-70 in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — No one was injured Tuesday after a small plane clipped a semi truck while landing on Interstate 70 in Sevier County.

Two people were flying in the 1966 Piper Cherokee when the pilot called in a "fuel starvation" incident in which the fuel on-board ran out sooner than expected, prompting the highway landing.

As the plane landed in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 22 south of the town of Joseph, it clipped a semi truck but caused no serious damage. The plane later pulled off into the median of I-70.