Pleasant Grove father dies in accident after swerving to avoid deer on I-15

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A Pleasant Grove man has died days after a horrific accident in which he and his family swerved to avoid hitting a deer on Interstate 15, only to be struck by another vehicle when he got out of his own damaged SUV to help his daughter.

Reino Jared Kerttula and his family were on their way to St. George for Spring Break late Sunday, heading southbound on I-15 in Washington County when they spotted a deer on the highway. As Kerttula swerved to avoid the animal, the family's Toyota Sequoia rolled multiple times before coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.

When Kerttula got out of the Sequoia to remove his family, including three children, from the SUV, he was struck by a Land Rover heading in the opposite direction.

Kerttula was airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital, while his family was transported to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

In a GoFundMe post, Kerttula's brother-in-law said he died Wednesday due to his internal injuries, as well as an amputated leg below the knee.

"He fought for two days before he finally succumbed to his wounds," wrote Jeff Aiken.

According to Aiken, Kerttula's family was in the hospital for two days as they recovered from various injuries, including broken limbs that required surgery, seat belt burns and bruises.

GoFundMe Kerttula Family



Aiken said they are attempting to figure out how to cover medical care and funeral costs.

"Anything donated will be greatly appreciated and will mean the world to the family at this unbelievably difficult time," he wrote.

The four occupants of the Land Rover suffered minor injuries and remained on the scene to cooperate with the investigation.