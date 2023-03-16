Pleasant Grove High School on lockdown after threat, officials say

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Students are being evacuated after Pleasant Grove High School was placed under lockdown protocol due to an unannounced threat Thursday.

The Pleasant Grove Police Department confirmed the evacuations, while an official with the Alpine School District said students were being released classroom by classroom.

According to the district official, the school is on "Secure" protocols.

No information was given on the threat associated with the school that has caused officials to engage protocols.

Multiple roads surrounding the school have been closed to traffic.

