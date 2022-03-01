Pleasant Grove teacher receives marriage proposal with touch of class

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Students at Pleasant Grove High School received a lesson Monday in the four R's of the classroom: Reading, 'riting, 'rithmetic... and ring!

On what seemed like a normal day of school, Hope Squad teacher Cassie Farley received a peculiar request over the school's intercom system.

"Cassidy Farley, we have someone down in the front office who would like to propose to you. Could you come down to the front office?," the announcement said.

Moments later, Farley, along with her entire class of students, were seen walking to the office with smiles on their faces as her fiance, Paul, was waiting on bended knee. While it's not known what words Paul used, they must have been good ones because Cassie said yes!

School proposal

Overall, it was a marriage proposal with a touch of class.