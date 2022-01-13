Police: 2 women arrested in connection to over 100 stolen TVs worth $250,000

SALT LAKE CITY — Two women were recently arrested in connection to over 100 stolen commercial-grade televisions, according to police.

SLCPD patrol officers responded to a storage facility in the neighborhood of 5200 West 1500 South to investigate a burglary at 10:16 a.m. on January 10, 2022.

Officers discovered that 139 commercial-grade televisions worth a total of $250,000 had been taken, according to police.

Detectives from the SLCPD Property Crimes Unit uncovered information that led them to two women, Krystal Craig and Emelie Rook, both 36, who were attempting to sell some of the stolen televisions.

Craig and Rook were taken to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and charged with Theft by Deception and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, respectively.

Police said, although some of the stolen televisions have been found, the majority remain unaccounted for.

According to police, several of the TVs are thought to be for sale online. Because they are labeled "hospitality, commercial-grade," these TVs are easily recognizable.

Police urged people to call 801-799-3000 and mention case number 22-5567 if they any information on this case.