Police arrest fugitive after fleeing from Salt Lake City motel

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 50-year-old man has been arrested after barricading himself overnight in a West Valley City motel and fleeing from SWAT Tuesday afternoon.

Gabriel Valenzuela, 50, was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on an outstanding warrant after fleeing police. West Valley City police at the time were conducting a drug investigation when Valenzuela was spotted leaving a hotel near Decker Lake Drive.

The warrant comes from Tuesday when Valenzuela had barricaded himself at a motel near 1500 South Main Street from SWAT before eventually fleeing presence surrounding the Main Street Motel near 1500 South Main Street lasted from that afternoon well into the next day with police, SWAT and negotiators.

Along with barricading himself, it was discovered Valenzuela had another person in the building with him. It was later discovered that both persons had cut a hole inside the motel room's ceiling to access the attic, escaping through a small window.

Investigations of the motel continued well into Wednesday.

On Thursday, October 5, Valenzuela was eventually arrested, the other woman who barricaded with him in the motel was deemed to not be an imminent threat to public safety at this time.