Police ask public for help finding missing runaway Utah teen, possibly en route to Texas

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Police are asking Utahns to keep an eye out for a missing runaway teenage girl and a 20-year-old man who may be on their way to Texas.

Unified Police Department said 14-year-old Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna was seen getting into a black Nissan Altima driven by 20-year-old David Lopez. No license plate number was provided.

The two are "possibly headed to Texas," UPD wrote in a Facebook post.

No further information was given as to their relationship to one another, whether police believe she is in danger, or exactly when and where they were last seen.

Anyone who sees them should call UPD at 801-840-4000.