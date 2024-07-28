Police asking for help identifying suspect in Millcreek hit-and-run that left victim in critical condition

MILLCREEK, Utah — The Unified Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a hit-and-run that left the victim in critical condition.

The Unified Police Department says around 6 am Saturday a driver hit a cat near 3051 South and 2300 East in Millcreek – that cat was Mike's cat, Tess, who was killed. UPD says the driver got out of their vehicle to help the cat when they were hit by what police believe is a silver truck or SUV seen in surveillance footage.

"When they hit this individual they stopped, then you can hear a little bit of silence and then you can hear a door shot, and the vehicle drives away at a high rate of speed," said Fitzgerald speaking about what he saw in his surveillance footage.

"Any time you hit someone it's important to stay on scene and explain to us what occurred," said Sgt. Aymee Race with the Unified Police Department. "Unfortunately, we have someone in the hospital that we can't give answers to the family about what happened."

Sgt. Race says the person hit is in critical condition at a local hospital. Police are still searching for the suspect. A white truck and black SUV also went by the area near the time of the incident and may have been witnesses.

Mike says it was shocking to see the number of cars that continued speeding by even as he says the victim's car was in the middle of the road with its flashers on.

"It's just odd, I mean come on, slow down," Fitzgerald said.

The Unified Police Department hopes someone comes forward with information so they can get answers for the victim and their family.

"We do hope that people come forward or if they could check their cameras along this intersection within that area it would really help us," Sgt. Race said.

If you have any information about the hit and run you're asked to contact the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000 – even if it's anonymously.