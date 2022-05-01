Police asking public to help find missing 16-year-old from Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — The Tooele County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenager who ran away from home.

Hayden "Lexi" Palm, 16, was last seen Saturday around 11 a.m. at the Denny's restaurant in Tooele (925 N. Main Street). The sheriff's office said she discarded some of her personal belongings there.

She was driving a 2010 black Nissan Pathfinder with license plate number G79 4PD.

Police said she is considered a runaway but did not state whether they believe she is in danger.

Anyone who sees Palm or has information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 435-277-4261 or dispatch at 435-882-5600 (option 1).