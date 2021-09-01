Police believe missing teen headed to Utah with 2 others

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. — Officials in Wisconsin believe a missing 15-year-old girl may be headed to Utah with two other people.

Elexa Cooley was last seen in the Village of Arpin in the central part of the state on the night of Aug. 26. Police say she left her home that evening at around 10:30 p.m.

Cooley is thought to be with Roby Parker and 15-year-old Tevan Bisby, who is from Utah. Because of Bisby's connections to the state, authorities believe the group is headed to Utah.

FOX 13 Roby Parker and Tevan Bisby

Cooley is 5'4" and weighs 115 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She also has two homemade tattoos, one inside her left calf and the other on her right thigh.

The three are thought to be driving in a 2004 green Acura MDX with Utah license plate V512VB.