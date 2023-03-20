Police find boy wandering alone in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — Police are looking for the parents or guardian of a young boy found wandering alone in Layton on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, "Andrew E" was located at 3:30 p.m. near Highway 193 and Church Street. The boy is not sure where he lives, so police are asking for help in getting any information on his identity.

"We'd like your help in identifying any parent or guardian," the police posted to social media.

Anyone with information on the boy is asked to contact Layton Dispatch at 801-497-8300.