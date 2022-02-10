Police find severed finger in man's wallet during Orem traffic stop

OREM, Utah — Orem police received quite the surprise when searching a man they had stopped for a traffic violation.

Officers stopped Victor Chavez-Zuniga, 27, Thursday due to the driver side headlight being out on the car he was driving. After stopping Chavez-Zuniga, police learned he had several active warrants.

With Chavez-Zuniga in handcuffs, officers performed a search and found a severed finger wrapped in cloth inside his wallet. According to the police report, the finger "had what appeared to be puss and blood on it."

The fingernail appeared to be decayed and officers noticed a foul smell when the finger was removed from the wrap.

Chavez-Zuniga was booked into the Utah County Jail on a charge of abuse or desecration of a dead human body.