Police, fire crews responding to dump truck in Pineview Reservoir

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — A large police and emergency responder presence is at Pineview Reservoir in Huntsville Friday evening after a dump truck went into the water.

Chris Arnold | FOX 13 News

The site of the apparent accident is just off State Route 39 near Trappers Loop Road. Utah Highway Patrol announced just before 5 p.m. that one lane was closed.

As of 6:30 p.m., the truck had been pulled out of the water. However, it was not known whether the driver was injured.

No further information was immediately available. A FOX 13 News crew is at the scene and will update this story as more information is released.