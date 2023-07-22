Watch Now
Police, fire crews responding to dump truck in Pineview Reservoir

Posted at 6:21 PM, Jul 21, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Utah — A large police and emergency responder presence is at Pineview Reservoir in Huntsville Friday evening after a dump truck went into the water.

The site of the apparent accident is just off State Route 39 near Trappers Loop Road. Utah Highway Patrol announced just before 5 p.m. that one lane was closed.

As of 6:30 p.m., the truck had been pulled out of the water. However, it was not known whether the driver was injured.

No further information was immediately available. A FOX 13 News crew is at the scene and will update this story as more information is released.

