Police investigating apparent explosion near Point of the Mountain that caused loud 'boom'

DRAPER, Utah — Many residents were startled by a loud "boom" that rang out across the Salt Lake Valley and Utah Valley in the early hours of Saturday morning.

There was plenty of speculation on social media platforms. Some wondered if the loud noise possibly came from Camp Williams, where the National Guard conducts detonations from time to time. Officials there said they were not doing anything of the sort, however.

Geneva Rock and Rocky Mountain Power also said the boom did not involve them in any way.

Some residents checked their home security cameras and spotted a bright flash around the same time that the boom was heard (about 1:15 a.m.). This caused some to wonder if it was a meteor.

Witnesses and video footage also helped narrow down the location to the "Point of the Mountain" area, between Draper and Lehi.

Draper Police gave some answers later Saturday afternoon, but they and other law enforcement agencies are still working to find out exactly what happened.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the area where callers reported the boom and flash of light, which they said was near Moab Way and Manila Drive. They did not find anything at the time.

After police viewed doorbell camera footage of the flash, they continued to investigate with a focus on a mountain above the Salt Lake County Flight Park.

A hiker then contacted police and told them they found "indication of a possible explosion in the area," Draper Police wrote in a press release.

The Salt Lake County Bomb Squad and detectives with the Draper Police Department were then taken to the area via helicopter and were continuing to investigate as of Saturday evening.

Draper Police said there does not appear to be any threat to anyone's safety, but they asked the public to avoid the area.

Anyone who has information about the explosion is asked to call the department at 801-840-4000.