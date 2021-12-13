Police investigating multiple 'potential threats' at Box Elder County schools

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Police announced Sunday that they are looking into possible threats made involving two schools in northern Utah, but they say classes will continue as normal.

The Tremonton Garland Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that they have received "several potential threats" involving Bear River High School and Bear River Middle School.

"We are currently investigating and are taking every precaution to keep the schools safe," the announcement said. "Please know that the safety of students and faculty is our top priority and we are working closely with school administrators to ensure a safe and secure environment."

School administrators have informed parents about the situation. The department said school will still be held as scheduled Monday, there may be a heavier police presence than usual at some schools as a precaution.

Due to the ongoing investigation, police said they could not release any information about the threats or other details on the situation.