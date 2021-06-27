Police investigating shooting at Midvale motel

MIDVALE, Utah — Unified Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at 7263 South Catalpa, a Motel 6 in Midvale, at about 3:30 am Sunday.

Sgt. Melanie Cutler with UPD said officers arrived to find one man with gunshot wounds who was "in extremely critical condition," and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Shortly after, Cutler said police located a potential suspect and took him into custody.

"Both men are in their twenties," she added. "We don't have a whole lot of details at this point."

Investigators do not yet know the connection between the two, or if they were staying at the motel, but at this point believe an argument between them is what led to the shooting.

"What we've been able to gather so far is that there was some sort of altercation that spilled into the parking lot and that's where the shooting occurred," Cutler said.

She said UPD's forensics team spent a few hours on the scene gathering evidence and tracking down potential witnesses. The victim is still believed to be in extremely critical condition.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will continue to add information as it is received.