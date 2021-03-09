Police investigating shooting in Sunset

SUNSET, Utah — Officers with multiple police agencies are investigating a shooting in Sunset Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. in the area of 2100 N 250 W.

Police said a woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. The victim has been taken to a hospital for treatment. Her injury is non-life-threatening.

"We hope that the victim will cooperate and let us know, as soon as she's able, if this is a simple accident. It would help us to be able to wrap it up a little sooner but, until we can talk to her, we just don't know, so we treat it as if it was an intentional [shooting]," said Chief Ken Eborn, Sunset City Police.

Police said there is no threat to the public and classes at a nearby school will go on as scheduled.