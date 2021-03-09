Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigating shooting in Sunset

items.[0].image.alt
KSTU
Shooting in Sunset
Posted at 8:00 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 10:11:55-05

SUNSET, Utah — Officers with multiple police agencies are investigating a shooting in Sunset Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. in the area of 2100 N 250 W.

Police said a woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. The victim has been taken to a hospital for treatment. Her injury is non-life-threatening.

"We hope that the victim will cooperate and let us know, as soon as she's able, if this is a simple accident. It would help us to be able to wrap it up a little sooner but, until we can talk to her, we just don't know, so we treat it as if it was an intentional [shooting]," said Chief Ken Eborn, Sunset City Police.

Police said there is no threat to the public and classes at a nearby school will go on as scheduled.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere