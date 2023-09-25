Police investigating 'suspicious package' in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are investigating a "suspicious circumstance" downtown Monday morning.

The incident is happening near 20 West 200 South.

Officials later said teams were looking into a suspicious package in the area.

Roads in the area are closed as police look into the situation. Cars, bikers and pedestrians will not be able to access the area until the investigation is complete.

In addition, the Utah Transit Authority said TRAX lines in the area would experience delays as police are in the area and the Gallivan Plaza will not be serviced for the time being.

The Hazardous Devices Unit and the bomb Squad responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

No evacuations have been issued in the area, but a shelter-in-place is in order.

Police ask that individuals avoid the area.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates.