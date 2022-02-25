Police link 2020 murder to separate shooting, still looking for suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — The Unified Police Department announced Thursday they have linked the murder of Akosita Kaufusi to a shooting that happened earlier in the month of August 2020.

On August 29, 2020, a jogger found the body of a woman, later identified as 42-year-old Akosita Kaufusi near the Great Saltair.

Police said Kaufusi had been shot and was murdered on or around August 14. It's unclear if she was murdered at the same location where her body was found.

In an update Thursday, UPD reported that detectives had linked the murder of Kaufusi to a shooting that occurred on August 9.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours at the K&K African Market on 996 S. Redwood Road.

A man named Amoni Lapuaho was shot at that location, but the injuries he sustained in the shooting were not made available in the update.

"Police know there are individuals out there who have information on both of these shootings and are asking for them to come forward," UPD said.

Information about any possible suspects was not made available.

The case remains an active investigation. anybody with information should contact the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000.