Police looking for 2 people who left Magna group home

MAGNA, Utah — The Unified Police Department is asking for help in locating two people who left a group home in Magna early Thursday.

Austin Hoover and Amber Peebles left the home between 1-6:30 a.m. and said they were going to drive to Las Vegas, but neither know how to drive or have any money.

According to officials, the two are not likely to be able to take care of themselves for long.

Anyone with information on Hoover or Peebles is asked to contact the department at 801-743-7000.