Police looking for 2 people who left Magna group home

MAGNA, Utah — The Unified Police Department is asking for help in locating two people who left a group home in Magna early Thursday.
Austin Hoover and Amber Peebles left the home between 1-6:30 a.m. and said they were going to drive to Las Vegas, but neither know how to drive or have any money.
According to officials, the two are not likely to be able to take care of themselves for long.
Anyone with information on Hoover or Peebles is asked to contact the department at 801-743-7000.
Austin Hoover & Amber Peebles. left a group home in Magna between 0100 and 0630 today. Said they were going to Vegas, neither know how to drive nor have any money. They are not likely to be able to take care of themselves for long. Contact us at 801-743-7000 with any info. pic.twitter.com/UAQ4PtR8Jb— Unified Police Dept (@UPDSL) July 15, 2021