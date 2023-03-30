Police looking for missing 13-year-old Taylorsville boy

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Taylorsville police are looking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday night.

Kane Aranda-Bengay is believed to be heading to Tucson where he has spoken to family members, according to police. He was was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Aranda-Bengay is 4 feet 5 inches and weighs 130 pounds, with greenish brown eyes, black hair. Police say he was wearing a black jacket, black sweats and black Nike shoes, and carrying a black Champion backpack.

Anyone with information on Aranda-Bengay's whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.