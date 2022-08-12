Police looking for missing endangered toddler, son of wanted fugitive out of South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are searching for a toddler who they say is endangered and believed to be traveling with his father, who is wanted in connection to a South Salt Lake homicide.

Stafon Dyshawn Coleman, Jr. is about 18 months old and 25 pounds. He was last seen by relatives in El Paso, Texas with his mother at the end of May. The child has black hair, brown eyes and police are unsure of what clothing he may be in.

On May 9, the boy's father, Stafon Dyshawn Coleman was named as one of the suspects involved in a homicide in South Salt Lake. Also named as suspects were his half-brother, Terell Jones, and Terell’s girlfriend Mckennalyn Cummins.

Days after Coleman was named a suspect, he and his girlfriend Liana Blas, who was pregnant at the time, fled the state along with the toddler. On May 24, the group reportedly was spotted in Texas.

Police say "several attempts" to locate the child and check on his welfare have not been successful.

On Aug. 10, police contacted Blas who refused to tell officials where Stafon (Jr.) was at the time. Officials say the toddler may with his father or with Jones and Cummins.

Blas herself was arrested on Wednesday for obstruction of justice for allegedly helping the suspects escape. Coleman and Jones' mother was also arrested, along with her husband.

Police added that while Coleman, Sr. is the child's father, he is not his legal guardian.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child are asked to contact the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-4000.