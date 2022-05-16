3 'armed and dangerous' homicide suspects wanted in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Police on Monday were searching for three more suspects they say are connected to a homicide in South Salt Lake last week.

It happened in the area of 2193 South Main Street on May 9 in the early morning where the suspects chased the victim through the parking lot of a WinCo grocery store and then shot Romeo Charles Stevens, 27, to death in the street.

Police have already arrested one suspect in connection to the crime. Damien Stafon Coleman, 27, faces charges of murder and aggravated robbery.

Detectives are now looking for Mckennalyn Elizabeth Cummins, 24, who is known to frequent the Weber, Box Elder, and Davis County areas. Police said Cummins is known to spend time in Roy City in Weber County.

Terell Dayshawn Jones, 30, is known to frequent the Weber and Davis County areas. Police said Jones is known to spend a significant amount of time in Roy City in Weber County.

Police noted that Cummins and Jones have a 2-year-old child together. Jones was recently referred to adult probation and parole following an April 2022 felony conviction in Davis County.

Stafon Dshawn Coleman, 21, is known to frequent the areas of Weber and Davis County. Police said Coleman is known to spend a significant amount of time in Roy City in Weber County.

All three should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the statement.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Detective Hill at nhill@sslc.gov or at 801-412-3655.