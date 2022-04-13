Police looking for missing man in southeastern Utah

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — Police are looking for a missing man whose last known location was a remote area of southeastern Utah.

Jonathan Baker hasn't been heard from since Thursday when he told his son he was at Moonshine Wash, according to the Emery County Sheriff's Office. Moonshine Wash is a slot canyon located south of Green River and northwest of Moab.

The sheriff's office said he drives a blue Toyota Tacoma with Montana license plates (number not provided). They said the pickup also has a cargo carrier on its roof.

"We have checked several of the more popular trailheads in the area with no luck," the sheriff's office wrote.

They did not state if they believe he is in danger, however.

Anyone who sees Baker or his vehicle should call Emery County dispatch at 435-381-2404.