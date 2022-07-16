Watch Now
Police looking for missing runaway teen from Sevier County

Sevier County Sheriff's Office
15-year-old Lexi who is missing from Sevier County, Utah
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 19:33:38-04

RICHFIELD, Utah — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenage girl who ran away from home over a week ago.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office wrote that 15-year-old Lexi (no last name provided) has been missing since the afternoon of July 8.

Lexi's last known location was in the Richfield area, police said. No further information was available and it was not stated whether she was believed to be in danger, but officials did remind the public in the announcement: "Harboring a runaway is a crime."

Anyone who sees her or knows information about her whereabouts is asked to call Richfield City Police at 435-895-6471.

