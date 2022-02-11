Police looking for missing runaway teens in southern Utah

KANE COUNTY, Utah — Police in southern Utah are asking the public to keep an eye out for three missing teens who they say ran away from home.

Cedar City Police announced Friday afternoon that they are looking for 15-year-old Mkinzy Messerly, 16-year-old Crystal Ann Rayburn, and 15-year-old Kyler Morris.

Officials said all three were last seen in the area of Glendale — a small town about 55 miles southeast of Cedar City.

Messerly is described as 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Rayburn is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. Morris is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Fliers posted by Cedar City Police say the two girls were last seen Thursday, but Morris was last seen Friday. No further information — such as what time they were seen, what (if any) vehicle they were in, or what they were wearing — was provided.

Anyone who sees the runaway teens is asked to call the department at (435)586-2955.