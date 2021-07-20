Police looking for missing West Bountiful teen

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — West Bountiful police are looking for help in finding a missing teen last seen Monday.

Nathan P. Suarez was with family at Farmington Station when he became upset and ran away. Officials say he was last seen in the Farmington Station parking lot.

Suarez is 5'7" and 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. The teen was wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, silver chain, and had a skateboard and backpack.

Anyway with information on Suarez is asked to contact the police at 801-298-6000.