Police looking for missing Utah child, non-custodial mother wanted for kidnapping

OGDEN, Utah — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing Utah child and his non-custodial mother who they believe he is with.

South Ogden Police say Taryn Pearce fled from a court-ordered child custody exchange on Monday. She was supposed to have 4-year-old Wyatt Pearce removed from her custody and given to the boy's father.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on one charge of first-degree felony child kidnapping.

Police say the child, the suspect, and her boyfriend stayed at a hotel in Ogden Monday night and checked out Tuesday morning at about 8:50 a.m.

There was no information about what vehicle they may be in or where they may be headed.

Police have interviewed the boyfriend, but no additional information was publicly released.

Taryn Pearce is 37 years old, white, 5’4” tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Wyatt Pearce is four years old, white, 3’2” tall, 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

"Wyatt is not believed to be in danger, so the case does not meet criteria for an Amber Alert," a press release from South Ogden Police stated.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call Weber County Dispatch at (801) 395-8221 or to dial 911.