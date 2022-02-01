Police: Man arrested after fleeing, hitting multiple police cars in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah — Police say a man was arrested Saturday night after he carjacked the vehicle he was in from the driver, fled from a traffic stop, hit multiple patrol cars and gave a false name.

Unified Police say an officer pulled a vehicle over in Millcreek around 10:40 p.m. for a non-working tail light. A woman was driving, with 32-year-old Alexander Ommundson and another male passenger also in the vehicle.

After checking all three individuals' records, the officer found out that Ommundson had multiple statewide warrants for his arrest. He was in the middle-front seat, so the officer had the other passenger get out and ordered Ommundson to do the same. But police say once the non-suspect passenger got out of the vehicle, Ommundson turned the engine on, pressed the gas pedal, and forced the driver to switch seats with him. He held against her will as he fled from officers, the arrest report states.

Police say Ommundson hit an officer in the leg as he drove off, causing a minor injury. He then reportedly hit the pursuing officer's patrol car during the pursuit, which ended up going into Salt Lake City boundaries.

According to court documents, the suspect drove into oncoming traffic and through a barrier before he lost control of the vehicle near 980 South and 160 West. Police say he then put the vehicle in reverse and ran into a Salt Lake City Police officer's vehicle. He tried to flee again after that, police said, but he was pinned in and was taken into custody.

Police say he gave officers his brother's name initially.

He was arrested on suspicion of nine felony offenses, one misdemeanor and one traffic infraction. The potential charges include aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, assault against an officer, failure to stop at the command of police, drug possession and illegal weapon possession. Police added that Ommundson had methamphetamine with him. There was also a tomahawk in teh vehicle — a weapon that he was not permitted to have as a "restricted person."

A judge ordered the suspect to be held without bail as he is considered a flight risk.