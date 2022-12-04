Police find no threat to public after man seen entering Lehi office building with gun

LEHI, Utah — Police were called to an office building in Lehi where a man was seen going inside with a gun, but there turned out to be no threat to the public's safety.

Lehi Police said they received reports Saturday afternoon of a man openly carrying a firearm into an office building near 3300 N. Triumph Blvd.

The building was placed on lockdown, while some people were also evacuated. Officers from American Fork, Saratoga Springs and the Utah County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to assist. SWAT was not brought in.

Officers cleared the building and located the man. They determined that he was authorized to be in the building, and they learned that he was just bringing his gun into the office to show it to a coworker. Police said the gun was not loaded and the man is fully cooperating.

In a statement following the incident Cpl. Brian Cullen with Lehi Police said that although there ended up being no threat, “We take these situations seriously.”