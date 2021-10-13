Watch
Police say 12-year-old West Valley City boy missing since Tuesday

West Valley City Police Department
Posted at 3:45 PM, Oct 13, 2021
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police say they are searching for a missing 12-year-old West Valley City boy who hasn't been seen since getting off a school bus Tuesday.

Kaydyn Christensen is considered at-risk after running away and not returning home after getting off the bus at 2900 South 1600 West.

When last seen, Christensen was wearing a gray jacket, black sweatpants and black shoes.

He is 5'1" and weighs 115 pounds with brown/blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Christensen's whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.

