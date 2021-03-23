Police locate missing Orem girl

OREM, Utah — The call for help to search for a missing seven year old girl was called off Wednesday night after police say she was located.

Jocelyn Cortes was last seen in Orem at 5 p.m. Monday.

Police released the names of Cortes' grandmother and aunt who are considered suspects in the abduction.

Ivonne Cerda San Martin is 5 ft. 3 in. with black hair and brown eyes. The second suspect, Paola Bayon, is 5 ft. 4 in. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lt. Nick Thomas of the Orem Police Department said Cortes was riding with Martin and Bayon from Classic Skate where the family had gathered Monday.

Police say Martin is driving a silver 2000 Ford Mustang with license F260BY.

Cortes was reportedly wearing black and pink leggings, glitter shoes, and a pink jacket with a leopard hood when she was abducted.

Information about where the child was found and what condition she is in was not made immediately available.