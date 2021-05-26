Police search for missing Utah teen considered endangered

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Uintah County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in finding a missing 19-year-old considered endangered.

Max Stubbs has been missing since May 21. He was last seen in Jensen driving a silver 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with Utah license U224JY.

Neither Stubbs or his vehicle have been seen since Friday.

Police say Stubbs is 5'8" with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Stubbs is urged to contact the Uintah County Sheriff's Office at 435-789-2511 or Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222.