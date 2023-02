MILLCREEK, Utah — Police are searching for a 52-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday in the Salt Lake area.

Rich Esser was last seen at about 6 p.m. in the area of 3700 East 4400 South, according to the Unified Police Department.

Esser was wearing a tan jacket, gray jeans and black boots. He stands 6 feet tall and weights around 200 lbs.

Anyone with information on Esser is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.