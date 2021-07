MAGNA, Utah — Police are looking for the public's help in locating a missing teen last seen Thursday night.

The Unified Police Department posted a photo of the 14-year-old girl named Mellany to its Facebook page. Officials say she is believed to still be in the Magna area.

Mellany is 5'6" and 160 lbs. and possibly wearing a light blue tank top.

Anyone with information on Mellany is asked to contact Unified Police at 801-743-7000.