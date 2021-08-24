Police: Suspect in custody after stabbing 3 people at Orem home

OREM, Utah — A suspect was taken into custody Monday evening for stabbing multiple people inside a home, Orem Police say.

Officers responded to a report that the male suspect was "actively stabbing people" at the home near 1400 South and 700 East. They were able to take him into custody without any issues.

There were three victims with multiple stab wounds. They, along with the suspect, were transported to local hospitals for treatment. It was not specified what injuries the suspect sustained.

The suspect's name or age were not released, but Orem Police said they plan to release more information on Tuesday.