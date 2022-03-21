Police: Utah man arrested for threatening to kill wife, rolling pickup at 50+ mph

WOODS CROSS, Utah — A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly threatening to kill his wife and himself, then getting into a high-speed rollover crash in Woods Cross.

According to the arrest report, 51-year-old Kasanova Kepu Tokotaha was in an argument with his wife while driving early Sunday morning when he stopped the pickup truck, told her he was going to kill them both, then accelerated toward the end of the residential street.

Kasanova told police that he was driving about 50 miles per hour, and the truck went airborne and rolled several times once it reached the end of the road.

Around 4 a.m., police received a report of a suspicious person in the area of the crash. They found the rolled pickup when they arrived, where the woman was unconscious, partially ejected, and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Kasanova was found down the street from the crash scene, and he told police he didn't know the road ended.

Woods Cross Police Department

Police were able to obtain doorbell camera video footage that showed the truck going 50-60 miles per hour before the crash.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She suffered 13 broken ribs and a broken arm.

Kasanova had cuts on his face, but no other injuries. Police said he did not show any signs of impairment, but he was tested for alcohol and drugs. The results of those tests were not released or have not been received yet.

Kasanova was booked in the Davis County Jail for one 2nd-degree felony count of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. He is being held without bail.