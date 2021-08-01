Police warn against hammocking on electricity towers

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff's Office said they've noticed a recent increase in people using hammocks on high-voltage electricity towers.

Officials say hammockers have been climbing the towers on the bench area between North Ogden and Pleasant View. Some even have been spotted climbing between power lines.

The power lines can carry 75,000 kilovolts, and electricity can jump from the lines, the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

The sheriff's office and Rocky Mountain Power will start patrolling the area more heavily, and anyone caught on the towers may be cited for trespassing.

"We would really hate to see someone injured from either a fall or electrocution. Parents, please pass this along to your children," the post read.