Pop-up liquor store to serve NBA All-Star Game crowd now open for business

SALT LAKE CITY — It's not the first time NBA's All-Star game will be hosted by the Utah Jazz, but there is a first in the state thanks to the game; a pop-up liquor store now open to host visitors coming to town for this weekend's events.

This is the 30th anniversary of the Utah Jazz hosting the All-Star game, which is predicted to bring massive crowds to Utah.

Located in the Salt Palace Convention Center, the store opened today at 11:00 a.m. and will feature products made by Utah distillers, brewers, and cider and wine makers.

“The temporary store is our innovative approach to preparing for the influx of visitors to downtown Salt Lake City. The store provides convenient walking distance for people attending events in the area while easing congestion and improving safety around the existing downtown liquor store,” said Department of Alcohol Beverage Services Director Tiffany Clason.

Look for the temporary store on the east side of the Salt Palace, with the entrance through the Utah Visitor’s Center at 90 South West Temple Street.

It will be open until February 18 at 10:00 p.m.