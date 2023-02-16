Salt Lake City Int'l Airport preparing for busiest day ever

SALT LAKE CITY — Along with the stars of the NBA, hundreds of thousands of visitors are set to arrive in Utah over the next few days for All-Star Weekend, and that has led officials at Salt Lake City International Airport to project massive crowds.

In fact, the airport could set a record for the number of travelers.

The airport and Transportation Security Administration believe Monday will be the busiest day on record as basketball fans leave northern Utah, while others arrive for the upcoming Presidents' Day Weekend.

Officials believe 40,000 travelers will depart the airport on Monday, 40% increase over usual travel for this time of year.

In anticipation of massive crowds. TSA is increasing its workforce by bringing in an additional 40 officers from airports around the country. It's hoped that the reinforcements will help passenger screening.

One interesting TSA was focused on those attending All-Star Weekend festivities, asking those travelers who may purchase an game program as a souvenir to bring it a carry-on and not pack them in baggage. They say placing the programs in checked bags could cause security screening equipment to unnecessarily alarm and potentially cause delays in checked baggage operations.

Officials did not explain why the programs could potentially trigger an alarm.